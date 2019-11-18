Cedar Springs Brewing to open West Side beer hall

A rendering of the new Cedar Springs Brewing Küsterer Brauhaus going in on Bridge Street NW in Grand Rapids. (Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After only about four years in business, Cedar Springs Brewing is expanding, with plans to open a German beer hall on Grand Rapids’ West Side.

The new Küsterer Brauhaus will stand on Bridge Street NW between Gold and Lexington avenues, across from Harmony Hall and down the street from New Holland Brewing’s Knickerbocker. It will feature a three-barrel brewery producing signature Küsterer Bier, Bavarian beers and Cedar Springs brews.

The building on Bridge Street NW in Grand Rapids that will become the Cedar Springs Brewing Küsterer Brauhaus. (Nov. 18, 2019)

The beer hall is named for Christoph Küsterer, who came to Grand Rapids from Germany in 1844 and opened a brewery on Bridge Street a few years later, Cedar Springs Brewing says.

“We’re excited to return Küsterer Bier to its historical roots, just down Bridge Street from the location of their original brewery and into the evolving ‘Brewery Row’ on the West Side,” brewery founder David Ringler said in a Monday statement.

Cedar Springs Brewing told News 8 it hopes to open the beer hall by the end of 2020, though a construction timeline has not yet been set.