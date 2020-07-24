CDC releases updated back to school guidelines

The CDC has released updated guidelines that are strongly in favor of reopening schools for in-person learning this fall.

Health officials say that children don’t suffer much from COVID-19 and are less likely than adults to spread it. The CDC believes the mental, social, and emotional risks would be more harmful by keeping children at home.

Safety precautions are recommended, such as practicing good hygiene, disinfecting surfaces regularly, and spacing out students to maintain social distancing.

It’s also encouraged that students are placed in “pods,” where the same groups stay together throughout the day.

Schools should also have plans for what to do when someone gets sick and officials don’t believe it’s necessary to shut down an entire school if someone does test positive for the virus.

The CDC will hold a briefing on Friday at 12:30 p.m. to go over these new guidelines.