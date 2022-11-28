A makeshift memorial for Scott Hardy, whose body was found in the Grand River in Grand Rapids. (Nov. 14, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The cause of death for the man whose body was found in the Grand River earlier this month has been released.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled that 41-year-old Scott Hardy’s death was caused by accidental drowning.

Hardy’s body was found on Nov. 11 by a fisherman in the river under the Bridge Street Bridge.

At the time, GRPD Capt. Terry Dixon said police were looking at “all possibilities” regarding how he died and wound up in the river.