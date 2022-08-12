GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) — Catholic Charities of West Michigan is preparing to help kids look and feel their best at a back-to-school event on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The main goal is to make sure children in foster care begin the year with confidence.

“It’s extremely important for all kids to have an excellent start to their school year,” CEO David Bellamy said in a release. “That need is even greater for those in foster care, whose lives have already been disrupted.”

The event will last from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Catholic Charities, located at 40 Jefferson Ave. SE. Children can get their cut, styled or braided by over 30 different local hair professionals.

The nonprofit will also give out school supplies, Chick-fil-A gift cards, a pair of shoes and sweet treats to enjoy while at the event.

There’s still time to help with the event. You can donate goods or services or become a sponsor by contacting Karol Maurer at kmaurer@ccwestmi.org.