GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As people across the country respond to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Catholic Charities of West Michigan is reminding expectant parents of the services it offers around West Michigan.

Danny Brechting said he’s hopeful following Friday’s ruling.

“We believe that it is a human life that is in the womb,” he said. “I think it’s going to open up a lot of opportunities for mothers to actually seek different routes of caring for their children.”

Catholic Charities of West Michigan has provided services to vulnerable populations in Michigan since 1946, thanks to donations and volunteers like Brechting. He said he hopes expectant parents utilize services offered by the Catholic Charities of West Michigan.

“I have done things like sorted baby clothes,” he said.

The charities offer a variety of free services to expectant parents, including baby and toddler pantries.

“We believe in life from conception to natural death and we want to provide services across that entire spectrum of life,” said Maggie Walsh. “If you come into our pantries, you’ll see lots of diapers, wipes, clothing. So we have a beautiful setup where families can come in and choose outfits for their babies.”

Walsh is the associate director of mission advancement for Project Rachel.

“Project Rachel is the post abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church. It’s a free program for those who have struggled after an abortion experience either physically or emotionally and it’s available to anyone who is in need,” she said.

With Roe v Wade now overturned, it’s up to the state to decide if abortion will be allowed in Michigan. Michigan courts continue to decide the fate of abortion rights within the state.

“There’s many payers needed for the controversy and everything,” Brechting said.