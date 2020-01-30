Catholic Central to memorialize coach’s wife Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When the Grand Rapids Catholic Central basketball team plays Friday, they will stand together as a family to mourn one of their own.

“This game is more than basketball to us,” senior point guard Devon Boyd said.

Tiana Madison, wife of assistant coach Kei Madison, died Jan. 20. She left behind her husband and two children, 10-year-old Matthew and 8-year-old Myah.

“When we heard she had passed, it hit our guys pretty hard,” senior wing Mykel Bingham said.

“I burst into tears in the locker room,” student assistant Charlie Murawski added.

Tiana Madison had long fought lupus. Complications from the illness ultimately took her life.

“We all knew she’d been sick,” senior Luke Braselton said. “…She was still so nice and outgoing. She just loved being there. She loved life. It’s so sad that she passed so soon.”

“She never complained about it, never talked about it,” head coach T.J. Meerman said. “She always pushed coach Kei and Matthew and Myah to get up here and be with the boys. She was famous for saying that to him: ‘You need to be with the boys. You need to be with coach T.J. and the rest of the coaches. It’s good for you. It’s good for those kids.’ That’s one thing I’ll forever be grateful for. Tiana gave us coach and gave us the kiddos.”

Friday’s boys and girls home games against Comstock Park will be Madison Family Support night. Funds raised will help go to a trust for the Madison children.

“This is for our coach and family,” Boyd said. “We’ve been doing a lot of praying for him that he stays strong. And we have their back through anything, thick or thin. We’re here with them.”