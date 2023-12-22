GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Students with Catholic Central High School got into the spirit of the holidays Friday as they delivered gifts to families in the Grand Rapids area.

Each year, students are assigned a family to find, wrap and deliver presents to. They say it’s a memorable experience.

“I would say one of the biggest parts that’s stuck with me the last time I delivered gifts is the interaction with the families and the joy that they have when they see you delivering the presents and how thankful they are for what you’ve done,” student Keaton Davis said.

“It’s really important for them to see the impact that these small little things can do, of trying to bring that special thing, that special feeling for Christmas to families in our community,” teacher Conor Lefere said.

District officials say the tradition has been going on since the 60s.