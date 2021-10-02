Catering company gives local artists chance to showcase skills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Street Chef Shaw is a catering company that serves up tacos and quesadillas with a unique twist.

“Mexican and Swahili, so Eastern African food,” said Kirel Shaw, the company’s chef and co-owner. “We spice our meats with East African (spices), and then it’s the traditional Latin American dishes.”

Shaw draws on his East African roots for the concept of the menu. The company is in its second year of existence.

Street Chef Shaw began as a pop-up business that originally made food under a tent with a pair of grills. The business purchased a food truck in March.

“It was not painted, it was just matte black and it was operable so we said ‘let’s just run with it,'” says co-owner Myke Worthem. “Get it going because we can start serving food out of it. The kitchen looks fine.”

The catering company set up shop on Saturday at Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts, where artists Edwin Morales and DeVante Barnes gave the company’s truck a new look.

Artists painted Street Chef Shaw’s new food truck.

“It brings neighbors food that we don’t have this food culture over in this neighborhood,” said Hannah Berry, the executive director at Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts. “It’s giving local artists opportunities.”

Worthem says the redesigned truck is a step in the right direction for the business.

“Now it’s the Swahili-Mexican fusion truck with an awesome mural on the side that people will recognize coming from anywhere,” Worthem said. “It means a lot to us.”

In addition to giving the artists a chance to show off their skills, the catering company is auctioning off a 10-person private dinner with Shaw. Proceeds from the auction will go to Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts, which is a non-profit organization.

“Huge donation,” said Berry. “It’s really great because it’s bringing worlds together.”