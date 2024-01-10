GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Library is gearing up for its next Music in the Stacks concert series.

The series will kick off on Jan. 25 at the Main Library, located at 111 Library St. downtown, with a performance from Molly, an award-winning singer and song writer whose work looks at what it means to be a Black woman in America. Other artists in the line up include progressive jazz musician Brandon Marceal and students from Grand Valley State University.

Music in the Stacks promises a unique, intimate concert with local and regional musicians.

“It’s a really unique experience because while you’re listening to music and watching live performances, you can also walk through the spaces and find your next favorite read or new music or vinyl off the shelves,” GRPL director of marketing and communications Katie Zychowski said. “It’s a really unique experience that quite frankly only a library can really offer, and it’s designed for all ages.”

A previous Music in the Stacks performance at Grand Rapids Public Library. (Courtesy Grand Rapids Public Library) A previous Music in the Stacks performance at Grand Rapids Public Library. (Courtesy Grand Rapids Public Library)

The concert series pushes back against the misconception that libraries are a quiet, silent space, Zychowski said. She said libraries are a lively place for activity and experimentation, and Music in the Stacks plays into that.

Patrons are also encouraged to find connections with each other at the concerts.

“That in essence is sort of the point of the entire experience, which is when people walk away, we want them to feel that connectivity,” Zychowski said. “We want them to have a fun and lively experience, which we know that they will. But when they leave, we want them to feel community pride for Grand Rapids.”

The full line up, put together by librarians, is:

Jan. 25: Molly

Feb. 15: Brandon Marceal

March 21: PHABIES

April 4: GVSU music students

April 18: Free Hat

Each performance will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main library. Seating is limited and is first come, first served.