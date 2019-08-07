Cat rescued from burning house in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters rescued a cat from a burning house on Grand Rapids’ northeast side Tuesday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at a house, which is broken up into three apartments, in the 700 block of Livingston Avenue near Coit Park.

Witnesses told firefighters they believe the fire started in a dryer on the first floor.

24 Hour News 8 spoke to Treg Vokoviak, who just moved into one of the apartments but had not moved most of his belongings in yet.

“Right when we got here, we had seen all of the fire trucks and we were like that can not be our house. We pulled up in the alley and our house is on fire.

Firefighters were able to pull one of their cats out of the house, but they saw the other one run out of the house.

Authorities on scene told 24 Hour News 8 that there were no reports of injuries.