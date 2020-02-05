Case of murdered 16-year-old to be featured on MTV

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The story of Mujey Dumbuya’s life — cut short by her murder at the hands of the man who raped her — will be featured Wednesday on MTV’s documentary series “True Life.”

The production crew came to Grand Rapids earlier this year and interviewed the 16-year-old’s Dumbuya’s mother and friends, as well as police and prosecutors who solved the case.

Much of the documentary focuses on the life of the victim and her family’s escape from civil war-ravaged Sierra Leone in search of safety in metro Grand Rapids.

Instead, Mujey was raped at the age of 15 by Quinn James, who then killed her weeks before she was set to testify against him. Her body was found Jan. 28, 2018, in a wooded area in Kalamazoo.

The documentary outlines the work done by Kentwood and Grand Rapids investigators and the prosecutors who sent James, 44, to prison for life.

The show also features News 8 reporter Barton Deiters and his jailhouse interview with the killer.

The episode, titled “Skipping School or Silenced Forever? The Mujey Dumbuya Case,” hosted by Dometi Pongo and produced by Los Angeles-based Karga Seven Pictures, will air at 9 p.m. Wednesday on MTV.