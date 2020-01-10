Closing arguments today in trial of convicted killer’s dad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The case of a father accused of helping his son cover up the dismemberment of a woman in Grand Rapids will go to a jury today.

James Chance is standing trial on charges of perjury and being an accessory after the fact in the dismemberment of Ashley Young, who Chance’s son was previously convicted of murdering in late 2018.

Friday’s proceedings should start with closing arguments from attorneys for both sides. The jury will then get final instructions from the judge and deliberate.

Over two and a half days of testimony this week, prosecutors tried to prove that Chance lied to investigators about certain details of moving some of Young’s remains between the Grand Rapids property where she was killed and the Chance family home in Holland. The defense argued that Chance never intentionally lied to investigators and that he was simply doing the best he could in a difficult situation.

The partial remains of Young, 31, of Oshtemo Township, were found Dec. 2, 2018, in the Grand Rapids house where Chance’s son, Jared Chance, was renting an apartment. James Chance’s other son, Konrad Chance, testified that Jared Chance confessed to the family earlier that day that he had killed and dismembered Young.

During an investigative subpoena interrogation with James Chance in December 2018, James Chance told investigators that his son said he had dumped other parts of Young’s body in trash cans around metro Grand Rapids. Her head, hands and feet have not been recovered.

Jared Chance is serving 100 to 200 years in prison for Young’s murder.