GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cascade Engineering in Grand Rapids will be holding a direct hiring event later this month.

The hiring event will take place at 1167 Madison Ave SE on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jobs start at $15 an hour, with shift premiums and first-day benefits, the company said in a Wednesday release.

No resumes are required and walk-ins are welcome. All participants must wear masks.

Those interested can also apply on their website.