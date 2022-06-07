GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Car lovers will want to head to the Downtown Market this Saturday: Cars and Coffee Grand Rapids will return for its seventh year, featuring more than 120 rare and unique cars.

The event will take place on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Show cars will be in the Downtown Market parking lot, under the covered shed. Vehicles on display will include sports cars, exotics, muscle cars and classics.

Cars and Coffee is a free event and visitors are encouraged to stroll through the vehicles and talk to the owners.

Cars and Coffee Grand Rapids will take place on June 11 at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market. (Courtesy Cars and Coffee Grand Rapids)

More information can be found at carsandcoffeegrandrapids.com.

