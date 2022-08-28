Grand Rapids police in the area of Carrier Street NE and College Avenue NE on Aug. 28, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Grand Rapids are having a standoff with a suspect.

It’s happening at a house in the area of Carrier Street NE and College Avenue NE. Carrier Street, North Avenue, Brenner Street NE and College Avenue NE are all closed off in that area.

A News 8 crew on scene saw a drone in the sky and officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department telling the suspect to come out of the house. An armored vehicle is also on scene.

A drone seen in the area of Carrier Street NE and College Avenue NE on Aug. 28, 2022.

It is not yet known what led up to the standoff.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.