GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two homes have major damage after a car crashed into a the homes in the northeast Grand Rapids area.

Grand Rapids Police tell News 8 an SUV hit and damaged two homes on Fuller Avenue NE between Mason and Cedar streets around 12:30 p.m.

Police say no one was hurt in the crash, but there is significant damage to both homes.

Police believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.