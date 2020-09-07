Car hit with several bullets in attempted robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say someone shot at an occupied car early Monday morning.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Prospect Avenue and Burton Street.

The caller told police he was driving when someone began shooting at his car, which was hit several times. The caller was not hurt, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department

Investigators say this incident appears to be an attempted robbery. Officers say they found about 25 casings in the street.

No suspect or vehicle information is available at this time.