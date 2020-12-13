Car drives into assisted living home, injures 1 in Ottawa County

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department says one person was injured after driving their vehicle into an assisted living home Sunday morning in Ottawa County.

Police arrived on scene around 9:57 a.m. on a call of a car versus building accident at Cambridge Manor at 151 Port Sheldon St. Investigation shows a 23-year-old man from Grand Rapids was backing out of the parking lot in a Ford SUV when a possible mechanical issue happened where the SUV became stuck in reverse and then ran into the assisted living home.

Authorities tell News 8 the vehicle broke through the wall of a room and knocked a 93-year-old woman to the ground in the process, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital shortly after.

Authorities say a SUV drove into an nursing home after a possible mechanical malfunction earlier this morning.



Here’s video from a viewer of the scene.



Only 1 person was injured in the crash—a 93-year-old woman—who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/3ZjB4kcKFg — Eli Ong (@ElijahOng6) December 13, 2020

The driver of the vehicle received only minor cuts and did not require treatment, but the structure of the assisted living home sustained significant damage during the incident, according to police.