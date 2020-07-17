Car crashes into house in southeast Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a house on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Boston Street SE and Edward Street SE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that two people were inside the car at the time of the crash. One person was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 

 