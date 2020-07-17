Car crashes into house in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a house on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Boston Street SE and Edward Street SE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that two people were inside the car at the time of the crash. One person was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.