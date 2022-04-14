GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured when a car drove through the storefront of a restaurant in Grand Rapids.

It happened at Grand Traverse Pie Company restaurant on 28th Street near Shaffer Avenue SE by Woodland Mall.

Kentwood Police said it looked like the driver hit at least one vehicle on 28th Street and then crashed into the store. Three people were injured and taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Three people are being treated for non-life threatening injuries, after a car plowed through the Traverse City Pie Company restaurant on 28th near Woodland Mall. Kentwood PD says it appears the driver struck at least one vehicle on 28th, then crashed into the store. pic.twitter.com/RGUjVpnriP — joelafurgey (@joelafurgey) April 14, 2022

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for details.