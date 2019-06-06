Car crashes into Grand Rapids house
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A vehicle crashed into a house in Grand Rapids Thursday morning, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
GRPD Lt. Pat Merrill confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that it happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Burton Street SW and Buchanan Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.
The vehicle hit the front porch of the house, according to a 24 Hour News 8 crew at the scene.
It's unknown what led to the crash, if there are any injuries or if anyone was inside the house at the time of the crash.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- MI lawmaker charged with bribery seeks drug treatment
- Ex-GRPS teacher pleads guilty to child enticement
- West Point cadet killed, 22 injured in training rollover
- Partial roof collapse closes Lee Middle & High School
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.