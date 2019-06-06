Grand Rapids

Car crashes into Grand Rapids house

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 07:33 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 07:33 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A vehicle crashed into a house in Grand Rapids Thursday morning, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

GRPD Lt. Pat Merrill confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that it happened around  7 a.m. near the intersection of Burton Street SW and Buchanan Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.

The vehicle hit the front porch of the house, according to a 24 Hour News 8 crew at the scene. 

It's unknown what led to the crash, if there are any injuries or if anyone was inside the house at the time of the crash. 

