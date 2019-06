GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in serious condition after her car crashed into a house in Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Burton Street SW and Buchanan Avenue SW.

GRPD Lt. Pat Merrill says it appears the 66-year-old driver suffered some sort of medical issue before her vehicle hit the front porch of a house.

The driver was taken to a hospital where she was listed in serious condition. No one inside the home was hurt, police say.