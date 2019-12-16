Car crashes into GR home, kills pedestrian

The scene where a car crashed into a home in Grand Rapids. (Dec. 16, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a pedestrian was killed when a car crashed into a home in Grand Rapids Monday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Kalamazoo Avenue, just south of Hall Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the car was driving at a high speed when it hit the home.

The scene where a car crashed into a home in Grand Rapids. (Dec. 16, 2019)

The home sustained significant damage during the crash.

At this time, police say it is unclear if anyone was home during the crash.

Authorities have not released the name of those involved.

The scene where a car crashed into a home in Grand Rapids. (Dec. 16, 2019)

The crash is under investigation.

Stay with News 8 as we receive updates on the incident.