Car crashes into GR building after hitting another car

A crash on the intersection of Lake Drive and Diamond Avenue in Grand Rapids Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A car crashed into a building in Grand Rapids Tuesday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Diamond Avenue SE.

A driver went through a red light at the intersection and hit a car. One of the vehicles then crashed into Kingfisher Restaurant and Deli on the corner of the intersection, according to GRPD Public Information Officer Raul Alvarez.

There were no reports of serious injuries but the extent of the damage to the building is unknown.