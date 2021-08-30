Car crashes into building in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a commercial building in southeast Grand Rapids Sunday night.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE and Oakdale Street SE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that there were several people inside the car. After the crash, some of them tried to run away but they were caught by officers.

Police did not say how many people were inside or their ages, only that at least two were younger than 18 years old.

It’s unknown what led to the crash and if anyone was injured or arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.