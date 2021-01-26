Capital fund for minority-owned businesses nears early goals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was an innovative plan to raise capital for minority entrepreneurs in West Michigan.

Launched only one year ago, the New Community Transformation Fund attracted big names with big checkbooks. Spectrum Health Ventures, Mercantile Bank and the Consumers Energy Foundation are just three that secured $1 million investments alone.

On Tuesday, the NCTF announced it is nearly ready to begin writing checks to entrepreneurs.

“This fund aims to create a more diverse economy and drive economic prosperity in West Michigan’s communities of color,” said Birgit Klohs, president and CEO of The Right Place, Inc., a regional economic development agency. “Those who have already invested in the New Community Transformation Fund share this goal, and it is my hope that many others will join us in creating upward mobility for entrepreneurs that have not been given opportunity historically.”

Fund organizers say they surpassed their goal of $5 million in seed money during 2020, raising $8.5 million.

That’s despite the economy-derailing pandemic and protests in major cities, including Grand Rapids, over racial inequity.

“Our additional investment in the NCTF and ongoing support of ethnic and racial diversity in business ownership comes at a critical time, as the health and humanitarian crisis has significantly increased the need for greater opportunities to ensure more access to capital and essential support services are available for entrepreneurs of color,” Renee Tabben, Bank of America’s Grand Rapids market president, said.

Bank of America provided $200,000 for the fund in 2020 and plans to provide more in 2021.

$10 million is the magic number for NCTF.

Once that’s raised, it will begin providing capital from $250,000 to $500,000 to persons of color-owned, second-stage companies involved in advanced manufacturing, food and agribusiness, e-commerce and information technology, life sciences, and finance technology, as well as legacy and transitioning succession businesses.

NCTF Managing Partner Skot Welch said the nation is watching what happens in Grand Rapids.

“We haven’t even made our first investment, but we’re getting requests to help create a New Community Transformational Fund in major cities,” Welch said.