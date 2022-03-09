‘Can’t pay’: Grand Rapids woman’s rent spikes 70%

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As rent prices spike across Michigan and around the nation, one Grand Rapids tenant saw hers shoot up 70%.

“I can’t pay the rent here. They’re asking for too much,” 88-year-old Irene Berry said.

Berry’s landlord raised the monthly rent from $795 to $1,350, according to a notice issued to tenants Jan. 24. The 70% increase took effect March 1.

“When she called me and told me about this letter, it shocked me because I’m like, there’s no way she can pay that amount,” Berry’s daughter, Patricia, said.

In November, property management company Union Suites LLC bought the four-unit house on 10th Street NW in the West Grand neighborhood. Union Suites co-owner and real-estate developer Tom Ralston said the rent reflects the three-bedroom payment standard issued by the Michigan Housing Development Authority.

“We try our best to be fair across the board when it comes to following rent as stated by state guidelines,” Ralston said.

Ralston said as real estate development company, Union Suites is committed to investing in affordable housing. The company has taken the lead on the city’s major affordable housing projects, including the 52-unit, income-restricted apartment building planned for the Belknap Lookout neighborhood.

When it comes to raising the rent for Berry and the others living at their 10th Street property, Ralston said the company is committed to helping residents find financial support.

“We’re not in the business of evicting residents,” Ralston said. “We’re open to negotiating.”

As a property management company, Union Suites said it prides itself on helping tenants apply for housing assistance like Section 8 housing vouchers.

While talking with News 8 on Tuesday, Berry’s daughter sifted through a stack of applications for rent assistance and affordable housing programs.

“I don’t want to see my mother in this predicament,” her daughter said.

Berry isn’t alone. Statewide, rent prices for a one-bedroom are up 19% from this time last year, according to rent.com.