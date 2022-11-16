GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some Michigan cannabis companies are collaborating for a good cause this Thanksgiving.

The ‘Bring a Can, Get a Gram’ initiative got underway earlier this week. The food drive is aiming to collected more than 2,000 cans across the state for people in need. Those cans will be donated to local food pantries.

Customers who bring in canned items will get one pre-roll for their donations.

Several dispensaries are partnering with Common Citizen and High Life Farms for the can drive.

Organizers say the cannabis industry wanted to be involved in giving back.

“We want to show people that cannabis isn’t just about consuming. It’s far more than just being a big name company that wants to make money or kind of things like that. We want to show people that as much as we love growing and producing and sharing our love for the product with other people, we want to show other people we care more about helping the community and helping others in need especially around the holidays,” Laura Bywalec, the marketing manager for High Life Farms, said.

“We want to be sure that the cannabis industry is able to have an impact on the lived experiences of folks, specifically communities and people who have been disproportionately harmed by cannabis prohibition and criminalization,” said Jessica Jackson, Common Citizen’s director of external affairs and social equity.

The Bring a Can, Get a Gram food drive is going on until Monday at several different cannabis dispensaries across the state.

In West Michigan, Joyology on 28th Street near Lake Eastbrook Boulevard in Grand Rapids will be taking part on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.