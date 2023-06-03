WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Friends and family members of 22-year-old Leah Gomez, who was shot and killed in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday, held a candlelight vigil for her in Wyoming.

Around 100 people showed up Saturday evening and shared stories about Gomez.

Many said she was a great mother and always wanted to be around family.

“She literally brightened up the room when she walked in,” said Alicia Bechtold, Gomez’s cousin. “She was such a good person. Anybody that ever got to meet her, got to meet a wonderful person … and for her young age, she was a very great mom.”

As of Saturday night, the search continues for Luis Fabian Bernal-Sosa, who police have identified as the person of interest in Gomez’s killing.

Bernal-Sosa is also the father of Gomez’s daughter, Rosie. Police said Rosie was in the car when her mother was shot in the parking lot of Loose Leaf Lofts on Commerce Avenue, between Goodrich Street and Wealthy Street.

On Friday, after executing a search warrant in Wyoming, Grand Rapids police confirmed they found the truck that they believe Bernal-Sosa was driving when Gomez was killed

GRPD also said they found two people who they believe were witnesses to Gomez’s murder.

Anyone with information about Bernal-Sosa’s location should call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.