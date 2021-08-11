Cancer treatment tech company breaks ground on Medical Mile

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Grand Rapids’ Medical Mile Wednesday for a new medical technology company promising to offer rapid treatment to those with cancer.

Bold Advanced Medical Future Health, referred to as BAMF, will be one of the tenants at the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building on Michigan Street at Monroe Avenue. BAMF is investing $30 million to move its global headquarters there and expects to create more than 200 jobs.

Officials say thousands of patients from around the country will be treated at the new location, which will focus on theranostics and radiopharmacy — that is, radioactive drugs and radiation therapy like those used in the treatment of cancer.

“What we are having over here is the world’s most advanced radio pharmacy, world’s most advanced molecular imaging clinic, world’s most advanced theranostic clinic, and we’re going to achieve for the first time in human history same-day diagnostic treatment for cancer patients,” Dr. Anthony Chang, the founder and CEO of BAMF, said. “It’s not a dream anymore. It’s going to happen next June.”

BAMF will fill about 35,000 square feet of the 210,000-square-foot Innovation Building, which is on track to open in February 2022. BAMF expects to be operational a few months after that.