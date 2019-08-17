‘Can You See the Signs?’ summit coming to Grand Rapids

A flyer for the “Can You See The Signs” summit event coming to Grand Rapids. (Aug. 17, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman’s concern for the health and safety of West Michigan youth has shaped a community summit aimed at raising awareness.

Shirley Beamon organized “Can You See the Signs?” It’s a free, three-hour event happening Aug. 24 at the Michigan Department of Human Services building on Franklin Street SE in Grand Rapids.

The presentations will center around human trafficking, dating violence and mental health.

Beamon wanted to host the summit after seeing traumatic events happen to young people she knows.

“It sparked something to say we can no longer be silent. We have to stand together as a community. Therefore, I started sharing my vision and it’s been on my heart for two years to get this together,” she told News 8 Saturday.

Beamon teamed up with several resources in the area to put on the event.

Presentations will teach attendees what to look for and how to discuss difficult topics with their loved ones. There will also be a question and answer session after the presentations.

“When children are bullied, they withdraw. If they’re being molested, they withdraw. I want them to know there’s a voice, there’s somebody they can talk to,” Beamon explained.

All ages and backgrounds are welcome to attend.

Beamon is working in partnership with the Kent County Health Department, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Strong Beginnings.

Other area resources that will take part in the summit include:

YWCA of West Central Michigan

Wedgewood’s Manasseh Project

Safe Haven Ministries

Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County

Those interested in attending can sign up through the event’s registration page.