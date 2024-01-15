GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Illegally-parked cars are creating obstacles for snowplows and the Grand Rapids Public Works Department is encouraging drivers to make sure they’re following city rules.

Tracey Smith, an equipment operator with the Grand Rapids Public Works Department, faces all types of elements while he’s out on the roads.

“Obviously, the snowfall and the slippery conditions,” Smith said.

He is one of dozens responsible for plowing snow in the city, a job that becomes that much more difficult when cars aren’t following seasonal parking restrictions.

“It makes the street more and more narrow,” Smith said.

On Nov. 1, odd-even parking restrictions began in Grand Rapids.

While the restrictions are in effect, on odd dates between 1 a.m. and 6 p.m., drivers should park on the side of the street with odd addresses. On even dates, drivers must park on the side of the street with even addresses.

The restrictions allow plow drivers and emergency services to easily access streets.

“If we’re able to get down them at least once, or at least one side of it, we can push (snow) back and widen the street up a little,” Smith said.

But far too often, Smith says the rules are ignored.

“There’s been years where I’ve gotten into a pickup to come down these streets and they’re parked so crazy that I couldn’t even get down (the street) with a pickup,” Smith said.

The situation causes some streets to not be plowed during or after a snowstorm.

“Instead of taking the chance on scraping anybody’s vehicle or whatever, I just back out,” Smith said. “It gets a little frustrating on the job, to deal with the complaints, knowing the citizens aren’t doing what they’re supposed to do.”

Despite the issues caused by illegal parking, snowplowing is still progressing in Grand Rapids.

“We’ve been through the local streets one time, we’re starting our second pass-through,” said Jason Carter, a supervisor with Grand Rapids Public Works Department.

Carter said the second pass-through should be completed by Tuesday morning and crews will keep working 12-hour shifts until roads are no longer packed with snow.

“We’re going to continue until we feel like we’ve been down every single street and every street is opened up,” Carter said.

Odd-even parking restrictions continues through April 1. If drivers don’t comply, they may be ticketed.

In addition to the parking challenges, the bitter cold makes it hard to treat roads with salt, but Carter said some material will be put down once temperatures rise.