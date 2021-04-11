Campus security: Man who flashed Calvin student arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect has been arrested for flashing incidents at Calvin University, campus officials say, as well as at nearby Cornerstone University and an area McDonald’s.

The individual was arrested Sunday morning, Calvin officials said in an email sent to the campus community.

The first incident at Calvin happened shortly after noon Saturday in the parking lot near Hekman Library. Officials say a man who was naked and masturbating in a car called a female student over. A short time later in the parking lot near the Bunker Interpretive Center handed students a note asking them to have sex.

When campus police reached out to Grand Rapids Police, they learned of a similar incident earlier in the day at a McDonald’s on 28th Street in Kentwood.

Calvin officials did not release information about the incident at Cornerstone.

While the suspect is in custody, police are still investigating. The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man in his mid-20s with a thin build and shoulder-length brown hair. He had a mustache and light beard. He was driving a black Toyota Yaris with Florida license plate IAJB30. Anyone who saw him around campus recently is asked to call Calvin campus safety at 616.526.6452 or the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400.