GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re ready for winter to be over so you can head out on your next road trip, the Camper, Travel and RV show may get you in the spirit.

It’s the state’s largest RV and family vacation show. It started Thursday, Jan. 12 and will run until Sunday, Jan. 15.

There are motor homes, fifth wheels, travel trailers, fold-downs, van campers and airstreams on display as well as camping gear and accessories.

Free seminars for new owners will be offered along with learning how to equip the RV with solar power and learning how to cook and bake food for your outdoor trip.

There will also be exhibitors on site to help you plan your next vacation destination.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at grandrapidsrvshow.com.