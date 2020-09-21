Campaign to improve GR curbside recycling starts Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is rolling out a new campaign to help residents recycle more efficiently.

The city, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, and The Recycling Partnership will introduce Feet on Street Monday. It’s a first-of-its-kind cart-tagging recycling campaign, which the city says will help improve the quality of recyclable materials in residents’ curbside carts.

Feet on the Street representatives will visit neighborhoods over the next three months. During that time, representatives will go through and review recycling carts then leave a tag with feedback to help the residents recycle better, according to the city.

More information about the city’s Feet on the Street campaign can be found online. Residents with questions can call 616.456.3961 or email publicworks@grcity.us.