GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of kids and adults with different abilities experienced zip lining for the first time on Saturday.

The Mary Free Bed Adaptive Zip Clinic was hosted at Indian Trails Camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteers were able to make adaptive adjustments based on a participant needs. The camp director says everyone deserves to experience fun and freedom.

“It really does feel like you’re flying so people that are in wheelchairs I know have said that it feels like they are finally able to be free and just escape a little bit from their everyday life,” said camp director Gretchen Fischer.

There were both a traditional rock wall and zip line as well as adaptive versions, where people with different abilities could be hoisted up instead of having to climb the wall.

“This way, they can actually participate and enjoy zip lining. Because if you’ve ever done it, its super fun,” Fischer said.

The Mary Free Bed Adaptive Zip Clinic at Indian Trails Camp helped a group of kids and adults with different abilities experience ziplining for the first time. (Aug. 6, 2022)

Indian Trails Camp is hiring for mentor programs and respite counselors for the fall and winter. More information can be found at the camp website.