Calvin University’s president announces he will be leaving

Calvin University’s President Michael Le Roy at the school’s 2021 commencement. He has announced he will be leaving at the end of this school year. (courtesy Calvin University)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Calvin University’s president has announced he will be leaving.

This upcoming school year will be Michael Le Roy’s last, he announced Thursday.

He first became the school’s president ten years ago.

In a letter to the Calvin community, he explained that he and his wife made the decision so that they could move closer to family.

“This was a hard decision for us to make, but we now believe it is the right time to respond to the pull we feel to return to the Northwest to be closer to our family,” he wrote. “Over the past nine years our family has grown and changed. We arrived at Calvin with active teenagers living under our roof. Now, family time has been reduced to fleeting moments with a family of young adults and aging parents who need more time and attention from us.”

The school praised Le Roy in a Thursday release for his accomplishments over the past ten years, including leading the transition from a college to a university and writing a playbook to help private schools in Michigan safely reopen during COVID-19.

The school’s board of trustees will put together a search committee to find his replacement.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly said this school year, rather than next school year, will be Le Roy’s last. We regret the error.