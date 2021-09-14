Calvin University’s concert series returns in person

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Many events are returning in person as we adjust to life with coronavirus.

One of those events returning is Calvin University’s concert series.

Jack Droppers, director of the Student Activities Office at Calvin University, says the school will be hosting fall concerts starting Wednesday night.

He says the event has helped the university learn the importance of popular culture.

“It helps develop some languaging and focus on what it means as a university to really care about popular culture,” Droppers said. “Calvin has historically said we want to embrace popular culture.”

He said the event invites people into spaces that are reflective, fun and entertaining.

After events hosted by the Student Activities Office, there are conversations held about performances or movies that are shown, helping the Calvin community and beyond think deeper about the pieces of art.

To find more information on Calvin’s concert series, visit its website.