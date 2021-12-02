Calvin University to use students as ‘peer educators’ to keep campus safe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Calvin University has teamed up with several local groups in a new effort to help keep students safe on campus.

The school has been given a $300,000 grant from the Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women.

The goal is to reduce domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking on campus. Calvin will form a Peer Education and Empowerment to Reduce Sexual Violence Team (PEERS Team).

“(The grant) allows us to do two new things; to use our students as peer educators and to equip our students to be supporters of students who are involved in this process,” said Jane Hendriksma, the Title IX coordinator for Calvin.

The group will work with the Grand Rapids Police Department, YWCA and Safe Haven Ministries. These organizations will provide student internships and training.

Calvin leaders say the goal is to raise awareness, increase prevention and help connect survivors with support resources.