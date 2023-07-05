GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When the fall semester starts, Calvin University will absorb the students and downtown facilities of Compass College of Film and Media.

The two faith-based schools signed a letter of intent to merge last month. Compass College will end its programming this summer.

“Compass is a more technical, a more in-depth sort of vocational approach to media production and education,” said Sam Smartt, professor at Calvin University. “We think the two approaches could be complementary. So we’re excited about what we can do together.”

Compass College President Joanna Hogan said in a statement, “We are absolutely thrilled to select a faith-based partner that shares a commitment to reimagining the future of storytelling through cutting-edge film studies programming, knowledge and skills.”

Smartt said Calvin University is still cementing its plans for the transition. New courses will likely be offered in light of the merger, he said.

Calvin plans to use Compass College’s media facility, located off Sheldon Avenue, as its new downtown presence.