GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For as long as he can remember, Quinten Latchett has had his eye on the prize: a college degree.

“I planned to go to college ever since my parent bought that into my mind,” Latchett said.

But like so many students, the incoming Calvin University freshman from Houston had concerns about the unknown.

Calvin’s Entrada Scholars Program helped lift those worries.

“Just getting the feel for this has just helped ease my nerves, calm me down and realize I’m in a great community of people and that we’re all just here to support each other,” Latchett said.

Thursday was graduation day for dozens of high school students who completed this summer’s Entrada Scholars Program.

The transition from high school to college can be a daunting task, even more so for young people from ethnic and minority groups.

The Entrada Scholars Program helps minority students to come better prepared for college life — both academics and campus living.

“When they come to Calvin for the first day, they already have a group of friends,” Rosalba Ramirez, the program’s director, said. “They already have similar experiences. They know somebody they can rely on.”

“Not all of our students, but there’s a bigger percentage of first-generation students that don’t have the same opportunities that other college student that probably had parents that have been in college or even higher that a bachelor’s degree,” Ramirez said.

For over 30 years, the program has helped nearly 2,000 students from different ethnic and racial backgrounds prepare for college.

They take three- or four-credit courses during the summer session. Faculty members help coach them toward success.

But the program goes well beyond academics.

“It is a residential academic program. And that’s a value for them to understand what it is to be on campus: having a roommate, have suitemates,” Ramirez said. “All of those kinds of things that we don’t think about when we are thinking about college.”

Graduates from the program, which is funded by private donations and the university, are eligible for a $4,000 scholarship each year from Calvin.

In the three decades since the program began, about 80% of the gradates have gone on to earn a four-year degree.

Quinten Latchett plans to be part of that success story.

“It’s just connected me with so many people … different ethnicities, different backgrounds, different stories,” Latchett said. “It’s been a great experience meeting all of these new people.”

More information about the Entrada Scholars Program is available online.