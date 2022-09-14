Calvin university leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of its new School of Business building. (Sept. 14, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders at Calvin University held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of its new School of Business building.

The new education center has been in the works for the last two years. It was made possible through an anonymous $22 million donation.

University leaders say the 25,000 square feet building will contain new offices, modern classrooms, breakout spaces and large gathering areas.

Calvin University President Wiebe Boer said the building will be home to the next generation of students.

“It’s here that we will train the women and men who will be in board rooms and demand ethical approaches to business and accept nothing else,” Boer said. “Many of the young men and woman who go through this school and get their degrees here, they will be the next generation of multibillion dollar companies. And we believe they will then also become the next generation of our donors to help build Calvin greater and greater in the years to come.”

The new Calvin University School of Business building. (Sept. 14, 2022)

The school says the new space will provide a new identify for the business school and its students.