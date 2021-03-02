Calvin University breaks ground, shares vision for School of Business

A rendering provided by Calvin University shows the south entrance to the new School of Business.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Calvin University is celebrating the impending buildout of its new School of Business.

Calvin University President Michael K. Le Roy joined donors and other school leaders Tuesday to ceremoniously break ground on the $11.25 million project.

(A rendering provided by Calvin University gives an aerial view of the new School of Business.)

The 15,000-square-foot building will be located on the east side of East Beltline Avenue, just north of Burton Street NE.

Calvin University’s School of Business will feature modern classrooms, collaborative spaces, large gathering areas and offices.

(A rendering provided by Calvin University shows what a first floor case study classroom may look like.)

(A rendering provided by Calvin University shows what the first floor student hub may look like.)

The plans also call for a two-story video screen and focus on accessibility for those with disabilities.

(A rendering provided by Calvin University shows what the second floor lobby may look like.)

(A rendering provided by Calvin University shows what the first floor lobby may look like.)

The construction project includes renovating shared spaces at DeVos Communication Center, which will be connected to the School of Business.

Calvin University announced plans for its School of Business last spring after receiving a $22.25 million anonymous donation — the largest in the school’s history. The remaining funds will go into an endowment to support the business school’s dean and faculty.

“We know that God loves us and God has called us to love others. And so we’re here as a group to supply education to young people and others that is going to help them improve their lives and learn how to serve God in this world for the rest of their lives. That’s why we’re doing it,” founding donor Sidney Jansma said during Tuesday’s ceremony.

(A rendering provided by Calvin University shows the east side of the new School of Business.)

If all goes as scheduled, construction on Calvin University’s School of Business will start this spring and wrap up in the summer of 2022. The new building would host its first classes that fall.

The groundbreaking ceremony came the same day Calvin University’s masters program for business administration was approved. Le Roy said the program should start in six months.