GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Calvin University has named its 11th president: Wiebe Boer.

Boer does not have experience leading an academic institution but has worked across the social and private sectors and has plenty of connections to Calvin.

Born to parents of Christian Reformed missionaries, Boer was born and raised in Nigeria. He graduated from then-Calvin College in 1997 and eventually met and married his wife, Joanna, a fellow Calvin alum.

Boer has served in several professional leadership roles, including serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Shell-All On, a renewable energy investment company in Nigeria.

The Calvin University Board of Trustees launched their presidential search last summer, using an internal search committee and a professional consultant to find the best candidates for the job. Boer received the search committee’s unanimous recommendation for the position.

Calvin University’s 11th president

Wiebe Boer. (Courtesy: Shell-All On)

Mary Tuuk Kuras, the vice chair of Calvin’s Board of Trustees and chair of the presidential search committee, said Boer’s unique life story fits well with the university.

“His academic grounding, strong sense of social justice, and depth of experience in the private and social sectors position him well to lead Calvin’s next chapter with creativity, drive and humility,” Tuuk Kuras said in a release. “His understanding of Calvin’s past propels his innovative optimism for Calvin’s bright future, and he is prepared to roll up his sleeves and work collaboratively with all stakeholders of our Calvin community on that journey.”

Besides his bachelor’s degree from Calvin, Boer has also earned a Ph.D. and two master’s degrees from Yale University.

President Michael Le Roy has held the position since 2012. He announced last summer that this academic year would be his last. He plans to move back to the Pacific Northwest to be closer to their adult children and his aging parents. Le Roy says he is excited to welcome the Boer family back to West Michigan.

“As an accomplished academic, entrepreneur committed to social good, and person of deep Christian conviction and character, I believe that Wiebe offers the ideal attributes needed for Calvin to realize its aspirational global vision in this decade. I look forward to working with him as we transition to the next season of leadership,” Le Roy said in a release.

Boer is expected to take over the duties of university president this summer. A formal inauguration is planned for this fall.