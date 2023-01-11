GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Calvin University’s annual January Series is back with a different speaker featured each day through Jan. 27.

The acclaimed and award-winning series aims to feature speakers who specialize in relevant topics for today. The goal is to cultivate deep thought and spur conversations about important issues within our community.

Rev. Kyle Meyaard-Schaap, the vice president of the Evangelical Environmental Network, will be speaking on Thursday. Meyaard-Schaap, ordained in the Christian Reformed Church of North America, graduated from Calvin University in 2012 with a bachelors degree in religious studies and graduated with a master of divinity degree from Western Theological Seminary in 2016.

The talk, titled “Following Jesus in a Warming World,” will have a goal of educating and mobilizing Christians around the world to address the climate crisis. His first publication on his work is available for pre-order now.

You can watch Meyaard-Schaap’s as well as the rest of the featured January Series speakers either in person at Calvin University or online daily at 12:30 pm.

For a conversation with Rev. Kyle Meyaard-Schaap, watch the video in the player above.