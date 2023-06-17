GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Downtown Grand Rapids will be full of color and excitement Saturday as the Grand Rapids Pride Festival takes over Calder Plaza.

The festival, which is in it’s 35th year, will begin at noon and goes until 10 p.m.

“It’s especially important to us with everything going on now, all the tension happening in the world so it’s important for us to be here, be strong, show ourselves, be who we are, be proud and that’s why we are celebrating here today,” Jazz McKinney, executive director of the Grand Rapids Pride Center, said.

The festival is “bigger and better” this year as there’s more space, vendors and food trucks, according to McKinney.

Safety is paramount for members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community who plan to attend the festival. The Grand Rapids Police Department won’t be providing security. Instead the Grand Rapids Pride Center will have its own private security that “care personally about the safety and particular needs of the LGBTQ plus community”.

“We also would like to remind our attendees that physical safety goes beyond external threats, and includes taking care of yourself and loved ones- staying hydrated, taking breaks, and utilizing our sensory area as needed,” Cassidy Davis, communications manager, said in a statement.

Aside from entertainment and games happening throughout the day, there will be different booths set up where people can grab information, water, earplugs, condoms, fentanyl strips and more.

There will also be a sensory area and therapists on site.

The festival is the largest fundraiser for the pride center which offers various programs for LGBTQ+ children, teens, adults and their families.

“The festival helps keep the Grand Rapids Pride Center alive, as well as our ability to provide programs,” Davis said in a statement. “Our Health Equity Program and Therapy Assistance Program greatly benefit from the resources gained during the Grand Rapids Pride Festival, whether those funds go into improving the wellness of our community members, or directly pay the staff that work hard to provide quality services.”

Donations also help pay staff who provide services related to those programs. There are also “dozens” of social and support groups that benefit from funding as well.

To learn more about the festival, what to expect and how to prepare for it, visit the center’s website.