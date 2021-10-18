Butcher’s Union, O’Toole’s owners plan new restaurant near Bridge Street

Conceptual renderings submitted to the Grand Rapids Planning Commission show the proposed exterior for Gin-Gin’s, a restaurant slated for 345 Summer Ave. NW.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The owners of Butcher’s Union and O’Toole’s Public House are getting ready to open a third restaurant on Grand Rapids’ West Side.

David and Paul Reinert plan to transform a former industrial building on Summer Avenue NW just south of Bridge Street NW into Gin-Gin’s restaurant.

On Thursday, the Grand Rapids Planning Commission approved the owners’ special land use request to convert 345 Summer Ave. NW into a restaurant that serves alcohol, offers outdoor seating and can stay open past midnight.

“I think it’s a great new use and continues to drive activation into what looks a bit like a transitional part of the… Bridge Street corridor,” said planning commission member Stacie Behler.

The Reinert brothers have owned businesses in the area for two decades. They originally planned to convert both buildings on the Summer Avenue property for their next endeavor, but David Reinert said they pivoted after the COVID-19 pandemic set in.

(A floor plan submitted to the Grand Rapids Planning Commission shows the proposed layout for Gin-Gin’s, a restaurant slated for 345 Summer Ave. NW.)

“Through that year and a half, we said we needed to do something that’s a little more boutique, a little bit more niche, requires a little bit less staffing. So this is what we came up with and we’re really excited about it. We think it’ll be a nice complement to the neighborhood,” he told planning commissioners.

The updated plans call for converting about 75% of the site’s northerly building into the restaurant. The remaining space will be redeveloped later.

The building’s existing loading dock would be filled in and repurposed into a full-service beer garden with seating, similar to Butcher’s Union. The brothers’ vision for the space includes Boston ivy blanketing a wall, string lights and flowers.

Gin-Gin’s will accommodate up to 80 guests inside and another 75 to 80 patrons outside. The owners expect to invest $1.5 million into the project, which is expected to create 40 to 50 restaurant jobs.

City of Grand Rapids Senior Planner Elizabeth Zeller said the planning commission received no community feedback about the proposal except for one phone call from someone concerned about parking. David Reinert said all their employees are trained to inform people about where to park, which includes the nearby Downtown Area Shuttle area 7 and 8 lots, as well as on-street spots.

While the planning commission agreed to allow Gin-Gin’s to operate its indoor and outdoor spaces daily until 2 a.m., David Reinert said they expect the restaurant will close at midnight to start.