GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Prominent West Michigan businessman and philanthropist David Frey has died.

Frey died Wednesday, according to his online obituary. He was 81.

He was born in Grand Rapids and graduated high school in Bloomfield Hills. He attended college at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

In 1975, he became the chair of Grand Rapids-based Union Bank & Trust Company, which his grandfather founded. Under his guidance, the bank was involved in several mergers. In 2004, it merged with JP Morgan Chase.

He served on boards for a number of charities, including the Grand Rapids Community Foundation, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation, the local chapter of the United Way and The Frey Foundation that his parents founded.

He also served as a leader of Grand Action, a group that worked to develop Grand Rapids, from 1992 to 2018. The group was involved in the creation of Van Andel Arena, DeVos Place and the Downtown Market and the renovation of the Meijer Majestic Civic Theatre, among other things. As part of Grand Action 2.0, he helped work on plans for an amphitheater on Market Avenue. He helped fundraise to build the Grand Valley State University Seidman School of Business and International Trade Center.

Frey was married to his wife Judith Campbell Spindle for 45 years. He left behind his wife, six children and 15 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private, but family is also holding a reception to remember Frey at the Kent Country Club on June 28. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Rapids Community Foundation, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation or any other charity.