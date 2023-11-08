GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thanksgiving weekend is a great chance to get a jump on that holiday shopping with the 3rd annual Christmas on the Westside Shop Hop.

“We want to bring people over to the West Side and support our small businesses that are located on the West Side of Grand Rapids. This is our third annual event, and we have a dozen businesses joining us, some of which are new businesses to the area. Some are tried and true that have been staples to the West Side forever,” said Tia Riva, a co-anchor at The Art of Life Wine and Paint.

Riva said a number of new businesses have opened on Bridge Street, Leonard Street and West Fulton Avenue in the last year. She said each venue taking part in the shop hop will being giving away a basket of goods in a drawing.

“At my studio, we are an interactive gallery and studio. We teach painting classes. We have guest artists come in. I, myself, will be doing watercolor paintings that day,” said Riva.

The Christmas on the Westside Shop Hop will happen on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5p.m. on businesses along Leonard Street, Stocking Avenue and West Fulton Avenue.