Business to bring 400 jobs to downtown GR’s Studio Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another business that’s signed on to opening in downtown Grand Rapids’ new Studio Park development is bringing hundreds of jobs with it.

Developers say Acrisure, LLC is moving its global headquarters from Caledonia Township to Studio Park, bringing approximately 400 more workers downtown. A company representative says the jobs will be a mix of transfers and new openings.

Acrisure, LLC is a global insurance broker that says it’s the fastest-growing in industry history, with annual revenues nearing $1.7 billion and more than 450 locations in 37 states and 14 international branches.

Acrisure’s two-phase move will start with leasing 105,000 square feet of Class A office space, which it says is the most by one company in Grand Rapids. Acrisure plans to eventually expand into a second office building, which the Downtown Development Authority approved Wednesday morning.

A courtesy rendering of Acrisure, LCC’s new headquarters slated for downtown Grand Rapids as part of the Studio Park Development. (Studio C)

Construction on Acrisure’s new headquarters is expected to begin this year and wrap up before the end of 2020.

Earlier this month, Studio Park unveiled the plan for its flagship restaurant, One Twenty Three Tavern, which is expected to open Sept. 27.

The Studio C development plans also call for a nine-screen movie theater, stores, lofts, a hotel and an “intimate” concert venue on the site located just south of Van Andel Arena.